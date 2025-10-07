October 07, 2025 5:32 PM हिंदी

Elton John opens to biggest audience after quitting touring at Singapore Grand Prix

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Music legend Elton John’s popularity hasn’t plummeted one bit. In fact, the veteran musician performed to his biggest audience since he quit touring in 2023 at the 2025 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The 78-year-old music legend was in excellent form as he took to the stage for a dazzling 90-minute set at Marina Bay Street Circuit following British Mercedes driver George Russell's win, reports ‘Female First UK’.

More than 70,000 fans gathered at The Padang stage to witness the 16-track greatest hits set, which included Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, Bennie And The Jets, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, and I'm Still Standing.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it marked Elton's biggest concert since wrapping his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour two years ago. Since then, Elton has suffered eyesight problems, but he's not letting it stop him.

The ‘Your Song’ hitmaker, who retired from touring to spend more time with his sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, whom he has with husband David Furnish - contracted a severe eye infection last July which left him blind in his right eye, with "limited vision" in his left.

He told The Times in April, "It's distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye] So you say to yourself, just get on with it”.

Speaking previously about his battle with blindness, Elton told The Guardian newspaper: "I'm an optimist permanently, I've got bad eyesight at the moment”.

“There have been days I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am, I've got a new respect for sight-impaired people, but I've got a great life and hopefully my sight will improve”, he added.

