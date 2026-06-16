Elnaaz Norouzi on making her Hindi singing debut with "Hua": Music has always been close to my heart

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has expanded her horizon as she made her Hindi singing debut with "Hua". She joined forces with acclaimed singer Jubin Nautiyal for her new journey.

Speaking about her latest venture, Elnaaz said that music has always been close to her heart. She added that making her debut with Jubin adds significance to his new chapter of her creative journey.

Sharing what "Hua" means to her, Elnaaz said, "There are moments in your career that feel like milestones, and HUA is one of them for me".

"Music has always been close to my heart, but sharing my Hindi singing debut with Jubin makes this chapter even more meaningful. He brings so much emotion and sincerity to everything he sings, and I feel fortunate that my first step into this space happened through a song as beautiful as HUA," she went on to add.

Sharing the track on social media, the makers wrote, "Miles, memories, music… and a feeling called #Hua. Out now (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Elnaaz also spilled her excitement for her Hindi singing debut on social media. She penned a note on her Insta handle revealing that Jubin recorded "Hua" with her 2 years back.

"Two years ago, Jubin and me recorded this song with a lot of love, and today it’s finally yours...HUA is incredibly special to me, not only because it’s my first Hindi song as a singer, but because it marks the beginning of a dream I’ve carried in my heart for a very long time. I hope HUA finds a place in your hearts the way it has lived in mine (sic)," her post read.

Jubin also took to the comment section and applauded Elnaaz, saying, "Your voice is fresh like a Sunday morning and you are the best thing that happened to #hua . And your hard work and commitment . Hats off . So so proud of you and so proud of hua . You are taking everyones heart away , makes me happy to see that."

--IANS

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