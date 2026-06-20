Elnaaz Norouzi credits Yoga & Music as her greatest source of peace amidst hectic travel & life

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Yoga Day and World Music Day on June 21, actress Elnaaz Norouzi feels these days carry deeper meaning as yoga and music continue to play transformative roles in both her personal and professional journey.

Elnaaz is set to embrace a new chapter in music with ‘Hua’, her Hindi singing debut alongside Jubin Nautiyal, while also celebrating the grounding power of yoga.

Sharing her thoughts, Elnaaz says, “Yoga and music have always given me a very similar sense of peace. Both require you to slow down, be present, and connect with something deeper within yourself.”

For Elnaaz, both practices offer a sense of calm amidst a fast-paced life.

“As an artist, my life is often filled with travel, performances and constant movement, so yoga helps me find balance, while music helps me express emotions that words sometimes cannot.”

She added, “This year feels especially meaningful as I celebrate International Yoga Day while also embracing an exciting new chapter in my music journey with Hua, my Hindi singing debut alongside Jubin Nautiyal.”

The actress further added, “Just like yoga, music has the power to heal, uplift and bring people together. I am also honoured to be a part of a special Yoga Day celebration in Delhi this year, and I hope everyone finds a practice, whether through yoga, music or anything else, that brings them joy, grounding and inner calm.”

Through her heartfelt words, Elnaaz beautifully captures the shared essence of yoga and music, two powerful forces that inspire peace, healing and connection.

Talking about her professional front, the actress gained widespread recognition for playing Zoya Mirza in the acclaimed Netflix series Sacred Games. She has since appeared in many movies and OTT projects.

--IANS

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