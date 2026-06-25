Gujarat: Electric vehicle sales surge, buyers credit state govt’s EV-friendly measures

Gandhinagar, June 25 (IANS) The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market has seen exponential growth in Gujarat over the past few years, offering insight into the state government’s focus and priority in transitioning from conventional to renewable energy.

Registration of EV vehicles has jumped to new heights, with the largest-ever sales recorded in the state in the past financial year.

As EVs are environmentally friendly and produce zero carbon emissions, more people are opting for this new mode of transport. The rising popularity of EVs in Gujarat is evident in the substantial increase in sales of two- and four-wheeled electric vehicles.

The state government's subsidy, as well as tax benefits for EVs, are understood to be the key drivers of this unprecedented growth.

A couple of EV owners and buyers said that their concern for the environment motivated them to go green and adopt Electric vehicles.

Manit Shah, who recently bought his EV vehicle, said, “Firstly, EVs generate less pollution. With solar panels now installed in many Indian homes, there is an added benefit: EVs are cost-efficient for consumers and effective in protecting nature.”

Another EV buyer, Pankit Shah, said, “RTO registration fees for EVs are lower, making the vehicle more affordable. Since they run on electric charging, EVs offer significant advantages compared to petrol-powered vehicles.”

Notably, the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government has prioritized 'Green Initiatives' in the 2026–27 budget, placing special emphasis on electric mobility and promoting clean energy. The tax exemptions, subsidies, and the expansion of charging infrastructure have further boosted public interest in EVs among the middle class.

Today, operating an EV has also become comparatively cheaper than earlier.

Pranav Shah, Head of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) told newsmen, “Registration fees for standard vehicles can go up to ₹60,000, whereas for electric vehicles, the fee is merely around ₹10,000—meaning an average saving of ₹50,000 for EV cars. For two-wheelers, instead of the usual ₹5,000–₹6,000, only a nominal token fee is charged.”

A look at sales figures shows a healthy and active outlook for the EV market in the state.

Approximately 5,545 EVs were sold in Gujarat last year, with sales rising by nearly 55% to reach 8,577 in the first quarter of this year alone.

Pranav Shah further informed that, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce consumption of petroleum products, EV inquiries have led to a 200% to 300% spike in sales.

“Regarding sales, Gujarat recorded 5,545 registrations throughout the previous year, whereas 8,577 registrations took place in the first quarter of this year—marking an overall increase of approximately 55 percent,” he said.

--IANS

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