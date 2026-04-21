Bengal polls: ECI restricts bike riding, pillion use

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the Election Commission has imposed strict restrictions on motorcycle movement to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful polling process.

This time, the Election Commission has taken a step further and is cracking down on bike riding in the state.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Commission announced a crackdown on motorcycle rallies and riding, citing concerns over voter safety and the possible misuse of bike processions to exert dominance during elections.

According to the Election Commission, such steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the voters.

As per the order of the Election Commission, bike rallies or motorcycle processions are being banned in sensitive areas two days before the elections. Even riding motorbikes will be banned from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. However, in this case, there is an exemption for riding bikes for emergency medical services or family needs.

Not only that, Election Commission has also imposed restrictions on pillion riding. The notification states that no rider can be placed on the back of a bike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. two days before the elections. However, the Commission has an exemption in this case too, for transporting school students, for medical needs, or for family needs.

The commission has clearly stated that if any exemption is required, the person concerned will have to obtain written permission from the concerned police station. The commission has also directed the district administration and police to ensure that this rule is strictly followed.

Polling will be held in 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29. Kolkata will go to the polls in the second phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

--IANS

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