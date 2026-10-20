Ektaa Kapoor on the last episode of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' It’s made me who I am

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor got a little emotional and took a trip down memory lane on the last day of the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ shoot.

Bidding goodbye to the iconic show, Ektaa claims to be extremely close to her heart; she said that 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' has played a crucial role in making her what she is today.

Ektaa added that the show was originally planned for only 167 episodes, but they ended up making a total of 450 episodes.

Posting a video montage of some glimpses from her show, Ektaa captioned a nostalgic post saying, "Last ep of Kyuki today ! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever (Red heart emoji). It’s made me who I am. It’s time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

Recently, one of the cast members, actor Sumeet Sachdev, was unable to hold his emotions as he concluded the shoot for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’.

Sumeet, who became a household name for playing Gautam ‘Gomzy’ Virani in the drama, posted a video from the set on his official handle.

He thanked the audience for all the admiration they have shown towards the show.

“Hi, so another walking video I am trying. We are shooting the final scene, our final scene of Kyunki Saas. So it's a wrap up day, we are getting a little emotional. It's been a long journey, it's been lovely and all of you have been with us on this journey. So a big shout out to all of you. Thank you so much for all the love for our show and for my character. So from Gomzi, this is goodbye and until we meet again, cheers,” Sumeet said.

--IANS

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