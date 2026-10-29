Ektaa Kapoor marks 25 years of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': The show the whole world connected to

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) It has been 25 years since the romantic television series, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' first aired on television on 29 October 2001.

Marking the milestone, the television mogul, Ektaa Kapoor shared a video of some precious moments from the memorable show on her official account, with the title track, 'Kyuki chahat ke safar me' playing in the background.

Ektaa even asked the netizens if she should use 'Kyuki chahat ke safar me' as the title of her upcoming projects.

She wrote on her official Instagram handle, "25 years of the show the whole world connected to. 25 years of love ! 25 years of Prerna …. The lover that everyone wanted ! 25 years of Komolika … the vamp that no one forgot. 25 years of the original green flag Anurag. 25 years of the most angst ridden lover, our very own George Clooney …. Rishab Bajaj. 25 years of a love story that no one forgot. Kyuki chahat ke safar me ….. hey guys actually that could be a tittle !!! You think we should have a tittle like Chahat Ke Safar Me ? Tell me ! (sic)"

As Ektaa's post took several users down memory lane, one of them commented, "Loved this show so so much ! This pairing and everything about the show"

Another one shared, "Shows will come and goo but kasautii will remain eternal always @shweta.tiwari no one can replace her as prerna the ogg always."

"Please phir se ye serial wapas lao mare Bachpan ka serial hai bahut yad aata hai Ekta mam please yah serial dekhne ke liye Ham dusron ke ghar mein TV dekhne jaate the hamare ghar mein use Time tv nahin tha aaj hamare ghar mein hain lekin yah serial nahin Hai yah log nahin Hai Star Plus To Hai Star Plus Ham Bachpan se dekh rahe hain Ekta mam ke har serial ko. (Please bring this serial back again. It is my childhood serial and I miss it a lot. Ekta mam, please, use to go to others' houses to watch this serial because we didn't have a TV at home back then. Now we have one at home, but this serial is not on. Those people are not there, Star Plus is there, and we've been watching every serial of Ekta mam since childhood)", read the third comment.

--IANS

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