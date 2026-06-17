Ekta Kapoor's nephew Laksshya looks puzzled as she records video of them watching FIFA World Cup live

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, on the wee hours of Wednesday morning, gave her fans a sneak peek of herself having a sweet 'aunt & nephew' moment as she shared an impromptu video from the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the video, Ekta appeared excited as she was seen recording the atmosphere around her and also featured her nephew Laksshya seated besides her in the stadium.

The little boy looked slightly puzzled and awkward as the camera turned towards him.

The video showed the two enjoying the football action from the stands. Ekta was also seen enthusiastically revealing that they were rooting for team France.

For the uninitiated, little Laksshya was born in June 2016 and is the son of Ekta Kapoor's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta often is seen sharing adorable moments of both Laksshya and her own son Ravie, on her social media account.

Tusshar has always spoken about how close his son Laksshya is to his aunt.

Earlier this month, Tusshar penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ekta on her birthday, praising her as a loving sister, devoted mother, and a wonderful ‘bua’ to Laksshya.

The actor had published a few rare moments with Ekta on his official handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to an amazing sister but the best ‘bua’ in the world! Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, Ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai. (sic).”

On the 10th birthday of Laksshya this year on June 1, Ekta too had penned a beautiful note for him, calling him as her older son and crediting him for introducing her to the game of football.

Talking about Ravie, Ekta welcomed him through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. She later revealed that she named him Ravie after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

---IANS

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