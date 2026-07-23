Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign: DDA conducts plantation drive at Haus Khas park in Delhi

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In line with the Central government's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday undertook a plantation drive at the Gulmohar Park in the national capital's Haus Khas area.

The initiative saw participants from different walks of life, like a former military officer, a Supreme Court advocate, and also political leaders.

Speaking to IANS about the initiative, BJP leader Shyam Jaju said: “No one is working towards providing a solution to pollution. The DDA has taken a very good initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to implement the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. As part of this initiative, several saplings are being planted here at Gulmohar Park with the participation of local residents and the support of the DDA."

"More greenery leads to more rainfall. This is the only solution for the pollution in Delhi," he added.

Praising the plantation campaign, the BJP leader said: "PM Modi has launched an initiative which gives a spiritual and personal message with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Accordingly, many saplings are being planted here today, and such steps should be taken across the national capital."

He further said that plantation drives have been carried out in several parks across south and north Delhi. "People have made this initiative successful as no scheme can be fruitful without public participation," he stated.

Veteran Air Commodore Ranjan Mukherjee, who was participating in the drive, told IANS that around 55 saplings were being planted at the park today.

"Senior lawyers, judges, politicians and locals participated in this initiative today. The aim is to make Delhi and the country greener. We want to work towards saving the planet, and this is a very important step in that aspect," he said.

Supreme Court advocate Virag Gupta said it is a great tradition to conduct a plantation drive during the monsoon season, especially when the world is reeling from global warming and several environmental issues.

"Planting trees holds utmost importance in India's culture and even literature. The new generation should join this campaign, which will ensure the wellness of the kids as well as that of mother Earth," he told IANS.

Gupta mentioned that he used to plant up to 70 saplings on occasions like his birthday and anniversary.

"Those trees have grown up to 15 to 20 feet tall," he added while maintaining that his effort has always been to include more people in the plantation drive.

--IANS

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