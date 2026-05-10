Egypt, Qatar urge US, Iran to show 'responsibility, wisdom' amid delicate regional situation

Cairo, May 10 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al-Thani urged the United States and Iran to adopt positions characterised by "responsibility" and "wisdom" during this delicate stage.

During a phone call on Saturday, the two top diplomats called for full reliance diplomacy to settle disputes, stressing the importance of supporting the negotiation process between the two sides, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two officials also reviewed developments of the negotiating track between Washington and Tehran, emphasizing that the sustainability of regional security and stability is primarily based on prioritising political solutions in a way that preserves the resources of the peoples of the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran. A ceasefire was reached between the warring sides on April 8, followed by a round of lengthy peace talks in Pakistan, which failed to yield an agreement.

Despite diplomatic efforts from various sides, clashes again erupted recently in and around the Strait of Hormuz, involving US attacks on Iranian vessels and coastal areas, as well as Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting US destroyers.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy said early Friday that Iranian forces carried out a "large-scale and precise combined operation" using ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and explosive drones targeting US destroyers.

It added that intelligence assessments indicated "significant damage" to US vessels, prompting three destroyers to retreat from the Strait of Hormuz area.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that US forces intercepted "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and responded with self-defence strikes as their Navy ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM added that it "does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces."

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that no damage was done to the three world-class American destroyers that just transited out of the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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