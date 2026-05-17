May 17, 2026 6:51 PM हिंदी

Eddie Murphy's daughter reveals one piece of advice she values from her father

Eddie Murphy's daughter reveals one piece of advice she values from her father

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella Murphy isn't shy to ask for some advice from her father. The 24-year-old daughter of Eddie Murphy stars in ‘Roommates’ an Adam Sandler-produced comedy featuring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East as Devon and Celeste, respectively, two college freshman roommates who loathe each other.

Bella stars as Amber, their friend who lives down the hall. The movie marks Bella's feature film debut without her father, with whom she co-starred in 2021's ‘Coming 2 America’, but his words of wisdom stuck with her through her time on set, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, "He's definitely given me lots of great tips over the years. Some good ones that I really try to remember with my performances is to know that doing less is more”.

She also adds that taking "my time more" has been a helpful note and "letting moments organically happen”.

As per ‘People’, Bella says she learned a lot from working on set itself, like "to not be so married to my work going in”.

"They would throw out a line for you to say, or something for you to improv, and I love that stuff. It kind of felt like coming to work with a blank canvas, but with all your colors ready, and you're like, 'Okay, I can do what you need me to do’”.

Still, her dad is her go-to for a quick tip. "He's given me such great advice on so many things, it's hard to pin down one”, she shared.

It was Eddie who inspired Bella to pursue a career in acting in the first place, after she had accompanied him to sets as a child growing up. By the time she was 9, Bella knew that she "definitely" wanted to be an actress.

"My dad had a very big impact on me as a kid. Being able to go and visit him on sets, I just was always super interested in how films were made. And his job, I was like, 'It's the coolest job ever. I'm like, 'I want to do that’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Transform Gujarat from manufacturing hub into leading global tech centre: HM Shah inaugurates Million Minds Tech Park in Ahmedabad

Transform Gujarat from manufacturing hub into leading global tech centre: HM Shah inaugurates Million Minds Tech Park in Ahmedabad

Julian Nagelsmann stays mum on Manuel Neuer's return for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann stays mum on Neuer's return

Eddie Murphy's daughter reveals one piece of advice she values from her father

Eddie Murphy's daughter reveals one piece of advice she values from her father

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider clinch women’s doubles title in the Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday. Photo credit: WTA

Italian Open: Andreeva-Shnaider clinch doubles title

Javier Bardem says Hollywood is finally speaking up for Palestine

Javier Bardem says Hollywood is finally speaking up for Palestine

Gujarat's dairy sector deposits Rs 200 crore daily into women's bank accounts: HM Amit Shah

Gujarat's dairy sector deposits Rs 200 crore daily into women's bank accounts: HM Amit Shah

PM Modi arrives in Sweden, PM Kristersson welcomes him at airport

PM Modi arrives in Sweden, PM Kristersson welcomes him at airport

Glen Powell thinks people are worried about him

Glen Powell thinks people are worried about him

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Madhur Dairy's automated milk processing plant worth Rs 128 crore in Gujarat

HM Amit Shah inaugurates Madhur Dairy's automated milk processing plant worth Rs 128 crore in Gujarat

PM Modi’s timely strategic stroke: India and UAE as a new arc of stability in West Asia

PM Modi’s timely strategic stroke: India and UAE as a new arc of stability in West Asia (IANS Analysis)