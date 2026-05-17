Eddie Murphy's daughter reveals one piece of advice she values from her father

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella Murphy isn't shy to ask for some advice from her father. The 24-year-old daughter of Eddie Murphy stars in ‘Roommates’ an Adam Sandler-produced comedy featuring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East as Devon and Celeste, respectively, two college freshman roommates who loathe each other.

Bella stars as Amber, their friend who lives down the hall. The movie marks Bella's feature film debut without her father, with whom she co-starred in 2021's ‘Coming 2 America’, but his words of wisdom stuck with her through her time on set, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, "He's definitely given me lots of great tips over the years. Some good ones that I really try to remember with my performances is to know that doing less is more”.

She also adds that taking "my time more" has been a helpful note and "letting moments organically happen”.

As per ‘People’, Bella says she learned a lot from working on set itself, like "to not be so married to my work going in”.

"They would throw out a line for you to say, or something for you to improv, and I love that stuff. It kind of felt like coming to work with a blank canvas, but with all your colors ready, and you're like, 'Okay, I can do what you need me to do’”.

Still, her dad is her go-to for a quick tip. "He's given me such great advice on so many things, it's hard to pin down one”, she shared.

It was Eddie who inspired Bella to pursue a career in acting in the first place, after she had accompanied him to sets as a child growing up. By the time she was 9, Bella knew that she "definitely" wanted to be an actress.

"My dad had a very big impact on me as a kid. Being able to go and visit him on sets, I just was always super interested in how films were made. And his job, I was like, 'It's the coolest job ever. I'm like, 'I want to do that’”, she added.

--IANS

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