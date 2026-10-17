ED detains Punjabi film producer Amardeep Grewal at Delhi airport in Rs 5 crore bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Punjabi film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal, who is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was detained at Delhi airport on Saturday under a Look Out Circular (LOC) in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore bribery case linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

According to sources, Grewal, who is the brother-in-law of Bhagwant Mann was detained by immigration officials on the basis of the LOC issued against him. The ED is currently questioning him in connection with the case.

Grewal is a known name in the Punjabi film industry and is associated with M/s East Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd. The company has produced films such as 'Maujah Hi Maujah' (2023) and 'Snowman' (2022), which also have overseas production and release links.

The case is linked to a rape case registered in Amritsar and Mohali. It is alleged that Grewal demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for the cancellation of the FIR or termination of the investigation.

The allegations surfaced during an enquiry led by former High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh and in a petition claiming that the alleged demand was made in the name of Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, the Chief Minister's wife. However, Dr Gurpreet Kaur has strongly denied the allegations and issued a legal notice to the judge.

Following the controversy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of the matter and sought reports from the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). The matter subsequently reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation into the case and summoned Grewal to appear before its High Intensity Unit (HIU) in Delhi on October 7. He sought an adjournment and was subsequently summoned for October 9, but failed to appear, according to the available information.

Meanwhile, acting on the High Court's directions, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghuman, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister's Office, and others. The agency also launched a search operation.

The ED is now questioning Grewal about alleged financial transactions and the movement of funds in connection with the case.

--IANS

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