ECI orders transfers of 13 District Magistrates in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated the transfer of 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, all in the ranks of District Magistrates (DMs), who are the district electoral officers (DEOs).

As per the notification issued by the ECI in the afternoon, Jitin Jadav, a 2016 batch IAS officer, will be the new DM-cum-DEO of Cooch Behar district.

Sandeep Ghosh, also of the 2016 batch, will be the new DM-cum-DEO of Jalpaiguri district.

Vikek Kumar (2016 batch) has been appointed as the new DM-cum-DEO of North Dinajpur district.

Rajanveer Singh Kapur (2012 batch) will be the new DM-cum-DEO of the sensitive Malda district.

R. Arjun (2010 batch) has been appointed as the new DM-cum-DEO of the super-sensitive Murshidabad district.

Srikant Palli (2015 batch) will be the new DM-cum-DEO of Nadia district.

Sweta Agarwal (2016 batch) has been appointed as the new DM-cum-DEO of East Burdwan district.

Smita Pandey (2005 batch) has been appointed as the new Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)-cum-DEO of the electoral district of Kolkata (Uttar).

Randhir Kumar (2006 batch) will be the new DEO of the electoral district of Kolkata (Dakshin).

Silpa Gourisaria (2009 batch) has been appointed as the new DM-cum-DEO of Kolkata-adjacent North 24 Parganas district.

Abhishek Kumar Tiwary (2012 batch) will be the new DM-cum-DEO of another Kolkata-adjacent district of South 24 Parganas.

Harishankar Panicker (2013) has been appointed as the new DM-cum-DEO of Darjeeling, and T. Balasubramanian (2013 batch) is the new DM-cum-DEO of Alipurduar district.

Earlier in the day, the ECI ordered the transfer of five IPS officers, in the ranks of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and all in charge of specific ranges under a division in the state.

Since the announcement of the two-phase polling for West Bengal next month, the ECI has periodically issued transfer orders of bureaucrats and police officers at different levels.

A source in the CEO's office said the transfer process started with the top-ranking bureaucrats, like the chief secretary and home secretary in the case of bureaucrats, and director generals and additional director generals in the case of police.

"Now the phase for transfers for mid-level officers like DMs in case of bureaucrats and DIGs, superintendents, and deputy commissioners is going on. In the next level, there will be transfers for the lowest levels, like additional district magistrates, sub-divisional officers, and block development officers in case of general administration, and additional superintendents, deputy superintendents, assistant superintendents, assistant commissioner, and inspectors in case of police administration," the source mentioned.

--IANS

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