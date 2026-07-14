‘Earning a place in National team is never easy’: Rahi Sarnobat ahead of ISSF World Cup, Asian Games

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Indian pistol shooting icon Rahi Sarnobat has set her sights on the upcoming double challenge of the ISSF World Cup in China and the Asian Games following a stellar performance in the domestic circuit. The former Asian Games Gold Medallist topped the recent T4 national selection trials in the women's 25m sports pistol event, proving her elite rhythm against an incredibly deep field.

As the national squad integrates for its high-performance training block, Sarnobat shares her perspectives on handling selection pressure, team synergy, and how her mental evolution gives her an edge.

Reflecting on her performance at the high-pressure trials, Sarnobat emphasised that succeeding within India’s current domestic circuit requires an exceptional level of consistency and strict adherence to personal routines.

"Earning a place in the national team is never easy because our domestic trials are extremely competitive. More than the score itself, I was happy with how I executed my process under pressure. It reassured me that the work I have been putting in over the past few months is moving in the right direction. The focus now is to keep improving and carry this consistency forward."

The veteran shooter anchors a formidable 25m Pistol lineup that seamlessly bridges decades of championship experience with the explosive, fearless energy of India's younger generation of global medallists.

"It's a wonderful balance, as every generation brings something unique to the firing line. The younger shooters bring tremendous energy, confidence, and fresh perspectives to the squad. Meanwhile, experience helps in handling immense pressure, staying patient, and managing expectations during major events. It is incredibly exciting to be part of such a talented team."

India's domestic pool in the women's 25m Pistol discipline is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the world. Sarnobat noted that training daily alongside top-tier athletes naturally pushes international benchmarks higher.

"The level of competition within India is incredibly high, and that remains one of our biggest strengths as a shooting nation. Training alongside world-class teammates like Manu and Esha means you have to be at your absolute best every single day. It creates an environment where everyone keeps raising the benchmark, backed by mutual respect."

Over the years, Sarnobat has evolved her approach to competitive shooting, shifting her focus from pure technical outcome tracking to complete emotional stability and mental stillness when stepping onto the range.

"Experience has taught me that results are a consequence of hard work. Today, I trust my preparation and stay entirely present in every shot. I've learned to accept both good and difficult moments without reacting emotionally. That mental stability helps me make better decisions and recover quickly if something doesn't go as planned."

With the high-performance national camp currently underway, the squad is focusing heavily on match simulations and tactical conditioning before departing for back-to-back major international assignments.

"The national camp is crucial because it allows us to refine every aspect of preparation, from technical execution to physical conditioning. The immediate goal is to build consistency and confidence heading into the World Cup and then carry that momentum into the Asian Games. As a team, we want to perform to our full potential."

--IANS

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