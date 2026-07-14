July 14, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

1st ODI: Bumrah becomes India's highest ODI wicket-taker in England

Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's highest ODI wicket-taker in England during the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Birmingham, July 14 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable return to ODI cricket by becoming India's leading bowler in the format on English soil. He achieved this milestone by dismissing England captain Harry Brook during the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

After 968 days away from ODIs, Bumrah took his 150th wicket and surpassed Ravindra Jadeja's 30 wickets in England, moving into the lead with 31. He now tops the list of Indian ODI wicket-takers in England, ahead of Jadeja (30), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28), Madan Lal (27), and Mohammed Shami (26).

Brook's dismissal marked another achievement for the Indian pace bowler, who became the third Indian to reach 150 ODI wickets in the fewest balls.

Bumrah did this in 4,605 deliveries, only behind Mohammed Shami (4,070 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (4,513). He finished ahead of Ajit Agarkar (5,027) and Irfan Pathan (5,131). This wicket also earned Bumrah a spot in an exclusive global group.

He joined Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee as the only cricketers to have 200 Test wickets, 150 ODI wickets, and 100 T20I wickets. Currently, Bumrah has 234 Test wickets, 150 ODI wickets, and 121 T20I wickets.

Bumrah's record in England highlights his strength in overseas conditions. In 17 ODIs in the country, he has taken 31 wickets with an impressive average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 4.44. His best ODI performance also came in England when he dominated the hosts with remarkable figures of 6/19 during the 2022 series. Earlier, in the 2019 ODI World Cup held in England, Bumrah secured 18 wickets as India reached the semi-finals.

All-rounder Axar Patel brought out his career-best performance of 4-62 as Joe Root was left stranded on the other end at 76 to guide England to 258 all out in 47.5 overs in the first ODI against India at the Edgbaston Stadium.

England bounced back from a dramatic middle-order collapse to post a competitive total after Joe Root and Liam Dawson put together a fantastic 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the opening ODI against India.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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