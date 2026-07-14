July 14, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Civil society groups hail EU resolution, call for stronger laws against forced religious conversion

Pakistan: Civil society groups hail EU resolution, call for stronger laws against forced religious conversion (File image)

Islamabad, July 14 (IANS) A recent resolution adopted by the European Parliament has sparked international concerns about the protection of minority girls in Pakistan, with civil society groups calling for stronger legal protection against abduction, forced religious conversion, and child marriage.

Terming it as an important expression of international concern over gender-based violence, child abuse and religion-based discrimination, civil society representatives welcomed the resolution and called on Pakistani authorities to introduce comprehensive legislation criminalising forced religious conversion as a distinct offence. They also urged to increase protections for children and religious minorities.

The European Parliament's resolution highlighted the case of Maria Shahbaz (13), a Christian girl from Lahore, who was reportedly kidnapped in July last year and subsequently converted and married. Earlier this year, a federal court in Pakistan gave custody of Maria Shahbaz to the Muslim man who had abducted her, converted her to Islam, and married her, sparking protests from Christians, rights advocates and civil society members.

The resolution adopted by the European Parliament urged Pakistan government to give her protection, provide independent legal representation, psychological support, and allow her family to meet her and carry out a transparent and impartial review of her case as per the child protection laws and due process.

It also urged Pakistani authorities to conduct investigation into allegations of forced conversion and child marriage, involving minors, take action against those responsible, facilitate the safe return of kidnapped girls, strengthen judicial capacity to hear such cases without intimidation or external pressure and enact legislation to end child marriage, Kashif Nawab, a Director with Social Action Transformation of Humanity (SATH) in Pakistan, wrote in Eurasia Review.

The Eurasia Review report mentioned that Voice for Justice Chairman Joseph Janssen believes that the Federal Constitutional Court’s verdict in Maria Shahbaz’s case could have implications for future cases involving child marriage, forced religious conversion and the protection of minority girls. He said the verdict could weaken legal protection for children and religious minorities if allowed to stand.

Akmal Bhatti, an advocate, stated that the case should be treated as a child protection issue instead of a religious matter. He contended that courts must raise find about age, legality and consent before recognising marriages involving minors. A review petition challenging the Federal Constitutional Court’s verdict in Maria Shahbaz’s case remains pending before the Court.

--IANS

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