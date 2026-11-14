Early detection, lifestyle changes key to tackling diabetes burden: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has called for greater focus on diabetes prevention, warning that the disease is increasingly affecting younger age groups and placing a growing burden on public health systems, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Addressing a World Diabetes Day event at the Indian Embassy in Rome, Singh said lifestyle modification, obesity control, healthy eating habits and regular physical activity remain the most effective measures for preventing and managing diabetes, despite advances in drug therapies.

Referring to this year's theme, "Early Action on Diabetes", the minister stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and intervention to curb the spread of the disease and minimise its long-term complications, according to a statement of the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Singh expressed concern over the changing profile of diabetes patients, noting that a condition traditionally associated with middle-aged and older populations is now being diagnosed more frequently among younger individuals.

He said early onset of the disease can have long-term consequences for health, productivity and quality of life, while increasing the risk of complications affecting the heart, kidneys and eyes.

Highlighting the link between obesity, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease, Singh said tackling metabolic disorders has been accorded priority by the government through a broader preventive healthcare strategy.

He pointed to initiatives such as wellness centres, mass screening programmes and healthcare access measures under Ayushman Bharat, alongside efforts to promote yoga and healthier lifestyles, as part of India's approach to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases.

The minister also noted that Indians are particularly susceptible to central obesity, which is a significant risk factor for diabetes and related metabolic disorders, underlining the need to strengthen public awareness and preventive healthcare measures.

Singh said India, home to one of the world's largest diabetic populations, has developed extensive experience in managing the condition and is well-positioned to contribute knowledge and expertise to global efforts against the disease.

The event -- held during the minister’s official visit to Italy -- was attended by members of the Indian diaspora, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs and women representatives.

--IANS

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