EAM Jaishankar meets members of the Indian community in UAE

Abu Dhabi, April 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar kicked off his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by interacting with the members of the Indian community on Saturday.

During his interaction, EAM Jaishankar highlighted Indian government's ongoing efforts towards the security and well-being of its nationals amidst the West Asia conflict.

"Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well-being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring welfare of the Indian community," the minister posted on X after the meeting.

The EAM arrived in UAE after concluding his two-day visit to Mauritius where he also participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

His visit to Mauritius delivered a series of impactful outcomes across health, education, infrastructure, and green mobility while reaffirming India’s commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and support for the Global South. Among the key outcomes was the signing of a Letter of Exchange between the governments of India and Mauritius for the implementation of projects under the Special Economic Package 2025.

In the second leg of the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar announced that another 312 Indian fishermen were safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. He further thanked the government of Armenia for making it possible.

"Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend Ararat Mirzoyan for making it possible," he posted on X on Saturday.

Armenia has been facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran.

Earlier, the MEA had said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, out of which 996 moved to Armenia.

--IANS

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