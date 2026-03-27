March 27, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio in France, has 'useful talk'

EAM Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio in France, has 'useful talk'

Paris, March 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had a "useful talk' with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Affairs Ministerial in France's Cernay-la-Ville, on Friday.

"Useful talk this morning with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X late Friday afternoon.

According to the US State Department, Rubio is scheduled to meet foreign ministers from partner nations to discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation. Ahead of his visit, the State Department said that areas of focus will include the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, and threats across the world to peace and stability.

"Heading to France for the G7 Foreign Affairs Ministerial to meet with world leaders about the security concerns we share around the world and opportunities to address the situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war," Rubio posted on X before arriving in France.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar spoke at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM), underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation for global economic security.

"Debated cross cutting threats and sovereignty at the G7 FMM session today. Underscored the importance of freedom of navigation for global economic security. As well as the threat of narco-terror linkages. On Critical Minerals, appreciated ongoing steps to expand cooperation along its value chain," Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also had a "quick catch up" with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar shared views about IMEC at the second session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with invited partners. In his speech, he highlighted the urgency of UN Security Council reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. He also specifically raised Global South's concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security.

"The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. At the same time, India’s FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC. Appreciate the wide support and enthusiasm to realise this important connectivity initiative," said EAM Jaishankar.

--IANS

/as

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