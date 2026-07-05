July 06, 2026 1:18 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian representatives in Qatar, underlines importance of community welfare

EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian representatives in Qatar, underlines the importance of community welfare

Doha, July 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday interacted with representatives of the Indian community and underlined the importance of community welfare.

"A good interaction with representatives of the Indian community in Qatar this evening. Underlined the importance of community welfare in our engagement with the region. Their commitment and contributions to Qatari society in these difficult times are indeed laudable and appreciated widely. Value their experience and suggestions for advancing India-Qatar partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here to discuss various facets of bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation, especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman from July 5 to July 10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit is focused on enhancing the bilateral relationship with the four countries and discussing regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

The minister will thereafter visit New York to launch on July 13 India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

–IANS

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EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian representatives in Qatar, underlines the importance of community welfare

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