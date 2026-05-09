EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Trinidad and Tobago PM, unveils key cooperation initiatives

New Delhi/Port of Spain, May 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar held a series of high-level engagements in Trinidad and Tobago during his official visit, focussing on bilateral cooperation, cultural ties, education initiatives and regional partnerships.

Upon arriving in Trinidad and Tobago in the early hours of Saturday, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, “A pleasure to be back in Trinidad and Tobago. Thank FM Sean Sobers for the warm welcome. Look forward to a productive visit over the next two days.”

During the visit, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discussed bilateral and regional issues. Sharing details of the meeting on X, he wrote, “Such a pleasure to meet with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Value her guidance on bilateral cooperation and insights on regional issues.”

The minister also joined Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar at the presentation ceremony of 'Made in India' laptops for schoolchildren in Trinidad and Tobago. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier commitment, Jaishankar stated, “Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar @PM_Kamla at the presentation of #MadeInIndia laptops to Trinbagonian schoolchildren. Delivering on PM @narendramodi’s commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity.”

Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Jaishankar underlined the historic relationship between the two countries. He said, “India had traditionally had very warm and friendly relations with Trinidad and Tobago, and these ties have been shaped by shared history, a struggle against colonialism, and a very special bond of cricket. People of the two countries share a lot in common.”

Jaishankar also announced the conclusion of several agreements during the visit. In another post, he said, “Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of @mfcagovtt building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair.”

The External Affairs Minister was also welcomed at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Sharing the development, he wrote, “Privileged to be welcomed in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words.”

Adding a cultural touch to the visit, Jaishankar met legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara and shared a picture with him on X, captioning it, “With the one and only @BrianLara.”

In another post, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured by the flag raising ceremony at @mfcagovtt of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank Brian Lara for joining us.”

EAM arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

--IANS

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