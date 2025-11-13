EAM Jaishankar highlights India’s role as ‘first-responder’ at G7 maritime security session

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar attended a special session on maritime security at the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, highlighting India’s emergence as “first-responder in the maritime domain” and the country’s “endeavour to deepen HADR partnerships in Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements.”

He also emphasised New Delhi's approach to maritime security through New Delhi’s “MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation and port-led development at home.”

In a post on X, Jaishankar listed India’s specific recommendations: “The imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links. India’s efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors. The a need for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure. Maritime threats and economic crimes, including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing, merit deeper international collaboration.”

The EAM stressed the importance of “maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world and the central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda,” while adding that “UNCLOS must be upheld.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also posted a picture of the maritime security session on X, featuring EAM Jaishankar and other foreign ministers.

Rubio also wrote in the post, “From the Gulf of America to the Pacific, safe and open waterways are the backbone of the American economy, carrying U.S. products to markets around the world. We engaged in important discussions with @G7 partners today on more coordination in support of U.S. efforts to increase maritime security.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Rubio, where the US Secretary of State offered his condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi blast on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X, “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Germany.

India is participating in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting as an invited partner under the Canadian presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia and South Korea. The two-day event focuses on global security, economic resilience, energy cooperation and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

--IANS

nayan/dan