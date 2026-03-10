Olympian Arif Mohammad backs Khelo India Winter Games, seeks global-standard facilities in Gulmarg

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Two-time Olympian Arif Mohammad Khan has praised the Khelo India Winter Games while also urging the Union sports ministry to develop world-class infrastructure on the slopes of Gulmarg to help Indian athletes prepare for international winter sports competitions.

The Alpine skier from Jammu & Kashmir emphasised that India requires at least one fully developed facility at Gulmarg capable of hosting training and competitions for a full season of around five months, extending until the end of April. According to him, such infrastructure would play a key role in preparing Indian skiers for global events.

Arif also praised the Khelo India Winter Games initiative, stating that the six editions held so far have already laid a strong foundation for the development of winter sports in the country.

Lauding the programme, Arif said: “Six editions of the Khelo India Winter Games have provided an incredible platform to athletes, but now we have to look at ways of winning medals at major global competitions.”

The 36-year-old recently made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, where he competed in the men’s slalom race and finished 39th. His performance improved India’s previous best result in the event by 10 places. The earlier record had been set by Kishore Ratna Rai at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Reflecting on his performance, Arif said his finish in the giant slalom had helped place India firmly on the global skiing map and stressed the need for further investment in winter sports to achieve success at the continental level.

Since 2020, Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir has hosted all six editions of the Khelo India Winter Games, while Leh in Ladakh has been hosting the ice events since 2024.

Arif also welcomed the announcement by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya that the 2027 edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be expanded into a 15-day event to help transform Gulmarg into a global winter sports destination.

“We have the athletes, and there are ones who can be better than me. But we are missing infrastructure, coaches and funding. Given the government’s intention to develop winter sports, I can see better things in the future. We need at least one fully-developed infrastructure in Gulmarg that can function for a good five months,” said Arif

He also stressed the need for a national federation dedicated to addressing the requirements of winter sports athletes.

“The government is doing a lot through its policies to streamline governance in sports bodies. Winter sports like skiing need immediate government intervention and full support,” he said.

Arif is currently training three young skiers, two from Jammu & Kashmir and one from Himachal Pradesh and believes there is significant untapped talent across India’s hill states and Union Territories.

“There are a lot of talented athletes in the hilly states and Union Territories. Some skiers are also emerging from South India, but the availability of year-round facilities is a major handicap. At least, skating has all-weather facilities in Dehradun and Leh, and Gulmarg can be a priority now,” Arif concluded.

