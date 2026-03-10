EAM Jaishankar, German counterpart Wadephul discuss ongoing West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Exchanged views with FM Johann Wadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Over the past few days, EAM Jaishankar has spoken with his counterparts from several nations, including Italy, Oman and Iran as India remains in touch with the governments of the region and other key partners amid the tense security situation in West Asia.

The conflict began after the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to Iran launching drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar spoke with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the situation in West Asia. Tajani stated that he and EAM Jaishankar aim to coordinate their actions to promote an immediate de-escalation, ensure freedom of navigation, and preserve the stability of international markets.

Tajani noted that the partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz poses a serious risk to energy security and the economic stability of Italy and India.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage connecting the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints. A large share of crude exports from Gulf producers passes through it, making any threat to the route a major concern for global energy markets.

"I spoke to India's Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss developments in the Gulf and the entire Middle Eastern region. Europe and India are strategic partners: the partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz poses a serious risk to energy security and the economic stability of our countries. We shared a strong concern over the strategic implications and the protection of our citizens present in the area. In this context, we aim to coordinate our actions to promote an immediate de-escalation, ensure freedom of navigation, and preserve the stability of international markets—elements that are also essential for the full operation of the EU-India free trade agreement," Tajani posted on X.

"The crisis underscores how crucial it is to strengthen investments in new infrastructure and secure routes: the IMEC corridor is a clear example. To this end, we will dedicate a political and economic initiative to it on March 17 in Trieste, with the goal of bolstering our trade, digital, and energy connections and building together an economic space from which our businesses can benefit," he added.

--IANS

akl/as