March 10, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Trademark row: Both US-based Anthropic PBC and its India arm to face case together

Trademark row: Both US-based Anthropic PBC and its India arm to face case together, says Anthropic Software founder

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Anthropic Software founder Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla on Tuesday said that both the US-based artificial intelligence firm Anthropic PBC and its Indian subsidiary Anthropic India Private Limited will now have to appear in court in connection with a trademark infringement case over the name ‘Anthropic’.

Speaking to IANS, Mulla said that during the latest hearing on March 9, the Indian arm of the company appeared before the court after receiving summons.

However, the representatives argued that they are a separate legal entity from the US-based company which had originally been made a party in the case.

“On the last date, we had issued summons to Anthropic India Private Limited and they appeared before the court on March 9. Their argument was that they are Anthropic India Private Limited, while we had made Anthropic PBC a party to the case,” Mulla said.

He explained that when the case was registered in early January, the Indian subsidiary had not yet been incorporated.

“Anthropic India Private Limited, which is the Indian wing of the US company, got registered only at the end of January. When we filed the case, they were not registered, so we made the US company a party,” he told IANS.

According to Mulla, since the company now has an Indian entity, the notice was sent to its local office.

However, the representatives claimed that the Indian subsidiary and the US parent are technically two different companies and therefore the case should not proceed against them in the same manner.

“They argued that the company we made a party is different and they are technically a separate company. With this argument they were trying to pull the case away,” he said.

Mulla added that the court has now allowed them to implead the Indian entity as well, meaning both companies will have to respond to the case.

“We were able to implead them successfully and continue the case. Now along with the US company, we are also making this Indian company a party. From the next hearing, both the Indian company and the US company will have to appear in the case,” he said.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Death, fire, and fury will rain upon Iran if flow of oil is stopped through Strait of Hormuz: US (File Image)

Death, fire, and fury will rain upon Iran if flow of oil is stopped through Strait of Hormuz: US

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika treats with glimpses from their dreamy Mehendi ceremony: It went off too fast

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika treats with glimpses from their dreamy Mehendi ceremony: It went off too fast

EAM Jaishankar and South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation (File image)

EAM Jaishankar and South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

Rita Ora reveals the 'best advice' she ever got

Rita Ora reveals the 'best advice' she ever got

Assam: 40 lakh get Rs 9,000 under Orunodoi scheme, women thank CM Sarma​ (Photo: IANS)

Assam: 40 lakh get Rs 9,000 under Orunodoi scheme, women thank CM Sarma​

Looking beyond narrow indicators, J&K’s economy shows growth, structural strength & resilience

Looking beyond narrow indicators, J&K’s economy shows growth, structural strength & resilience

PCI inaugurates New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics GP (Credit: PCI)

PCI inaugurates New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics GP

EAM Jaishankar, German counterpart Wadephul discuss ongoing West Asia conflict (File image)

EAM Jaishankar, German counterpart Wadephul discuss ongoing West Asia conflict

Rajpal Yadav says 'thanks for all the love as 'Malamaal Weekly' clocks 20 years

Rajpal Yadav says 'thanks for all the love as 'Malamaal Weekly' clocks 20 years

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemns court's sentencing of its leaders, supporters in absentia (File image)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemns court's sentencing of its leaders, supporters in absentia