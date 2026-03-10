Assam: 40 lakh get Rs 9,000 under Orunodoi scheme, women thank CM Sarma​

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) In one of the largest-ever Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh beneficiary families under the Orunodoi Scheme 3.0.​

A total of Rs 9,000 was deposited into the bank accounts of women from 4 million families as part of the Assam government's Orunodoi scheme. The state government stated that this is a historic step towards strengthening women-led households in Assam.​

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma transferred Rs 9,000 to each of the 4 million beneficiary families through direct benefit transfer, strengthening the financial security and dignity of women across the state.​

A couple of beneficiary women from across Assam joined the main event virtually through more than 3,800 public programs organized in village panchayats, autonomous council constituencies, village development committees, and urban ward committees, demonstrating the initiative's wide reach and impact.​

A beneficiary from Sonapur said, "I want to thank the government for this." This will help us run our household a little better and manage our children's school needs. We will raise them very well. If Himanta Biswa Sarma's government remains in power, we will receive significant relief.​

Beneficiary Jasmina Begum said, "I want to thank the government for providing such significant assistance. This can alleviate many of our difficulties, and we can do a lot with this help."​

Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that the scheme has been running since 2020. Unlike other states, there are no large-scale transfers of funds. The transfers are limited to a specific category of women, making the scheme highly controlled.​

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog called the initiative a historic step and said that approximately 4 million families—especially women—are covered under the scheme.​

He said that in the past five years, several major welfare programs have been launched in the state to benefit poor families and women from childhood to old age. Neog said that schemes like Arunodoi have helped women gain greater financial independence and respect in their families and society.​

--IANS

mr/dan

​