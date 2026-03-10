Rita Ora reveals the 'best advice' she ever got

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) British actress Rita Ora has shared the best advice that she has ever received. The actress said that being told to freeze her eggs in her 20s was "the best advice".

The 35-year-old actress, who was 24 when she first froze her eggs, before doing it again three years later, has recalled how "everyone went mad" at the time, but "now everyone's doing it", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Women's Health magazine, "(Back then) a doctor told me it was a really good time to preserve the best quality (eggs). It was actually the best advice, because now I'm in my mid-thirties and I have a lot of friends really trying to figure it out”.

“It will just be more of an expansion when the time comes. Davina (McCall) is always like, ‘Hurry up, you can do it’”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rita is stepmother to husband Taika Waititi's children Te Kainga o te Hinekahu, 13, and Matewa Kiritapu, 9, and she is delighted with her role.

She said, "I don’t know if anything really prepares you, you just have to figure it out in the moment. I’ve loved every second, the girls are just a dream. I think I got very lucky. We have a lot of fun, doing nails, going shopping. I love hanging out with them”.

Rita recently revealed that being a stepmother has changed her perspective on life. Rita told The Sun newspaper, "It's really easy. We wake up, we work out together with the kids running on the treadmills. It's a family affair. I have to say it's been a real eye-opener to understand that sometimes there's more to life than what you care about in that moment. I've realised there's so much more, so (becoming a stepmum) did give me that”.

The singer and actress, who also works as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer’, is always excited to learn new skills, and she hopes to empower future generations.

--IANS

aa/