Rajpal Yadav says 'thanks for all the love as 'Malamaal Weekly' clocks 20 years

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav expressed his gratitude to the audience for all the love showered on his movie "Malamaal Weekly" and his character Bajey as Priyadarshan's laughter ride completed 20 years of release on Tuesday.

Commemorating the huge milestone, Rajpal uploaded a video compilation of some of his hilarious scenes from "Malamaal Weekly" on his official Instagram handle.

Thanking the movie buffs for giving so much love to him and the movie, Rajpal wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Yakeen nahi ho raha ki 20 saal ho gaye! Bajey ko aur film ko itna pyar dene ke liye aap sabka dil se shukriya (sic)".

Aside from Rajpal, the comedy drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in crucial roles, along with others.

The project which is based on the 1998 outing "Waking Ned" shares the tale of Lilaram (Played by Paresh Rawal), a lottery ticket seller in the impoverished village of Laholi. As one of his tickets wins a massive jackpot, Lilaram comes up with a plan to claim the prize for himself, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps.

The movie was later remade in Telugu in the same year with the name "Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw" in 2006, and in Kannada as "Dakota Picture" in 2012. The Malayalam version of the movie was called "Aamayum Muyalum", which was released back in 2014.

With the story penned by Aishwarya Kaushik, the movie enjoys the narration by celebrated actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Backed by the production banners Percept Picture Company and Sahara One Motion Pictures, the project enjoys the camera work by Sameer Arya, with N. Gopalakrishnan and Arun Kumar looking after the editing.

The songs for "Malamaal Weekly" were composed by Javed Ali with the background score from Uttankk V. Vorra and Kannan.

