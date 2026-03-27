EAM Jaishankar highlights IMEC’s role in strengthening global connectivity amid West Asia conflict

Paris, March 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in bolstering global connectivity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions during the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France.

He noted that the conflict in West Asia reinforces the need for resilient trade routes and secure supply chains.

Addressing the session, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India’s expanding trade agreements with major global partners, including the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the United Kingdom, have added significant value to IMEC.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, he posted: “Shared views about IMEC at the second session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with invited partners. The uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains.”

He further stated: “At the same time, India’s FTAs with the European Union, EFTA members and the UK have enhanced the utility of IMEC.”

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated the growing enthusiasm among international partners to realise the connectivity initiative. He underscored the urgency of reforms within the United Nations Security Council and highlighted challenges faced by the Global South.

“Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. Specifically raised the Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security,” he said.

On the sidelines, he held bilateral discussions with the UK and German Foreign Ministers. Posting on X, he said: “A good discussion with UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, covering both bilateral and global issues.”

Following his meeting with the German Foreign Minister, EAM said, “Followed up on our recent telecon with German FM Johann Wadephul.”

EAM Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday for the two-day G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. On arrival, he posted: “Arrived at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay, France, to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Partner Countries. Was received warmly by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot for my first bilateral.”

--IANS

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