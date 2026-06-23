EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over Qatar explosion, assures support for affected Indians

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, including those involving Indian nationals.

He assured that the Indian Embassy in Doha is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and is providing all necessary assistance to the families of affected Indian citizens.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. As further details emerge, our embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities, and is reaching out to render assistance to the families of Indian nationals affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Qatari authorities on Monday confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died in the Ras Laffan incident on Sunday night, the Embassy of India in Qatar stated.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

"Our embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” it added.

According to a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Interior, 13 people died, and 66 others were injured due to a technical malfunction during an operation at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The statement also noted that authorities are continuing their procedure to verify the circumstances of the incident to accurately determine its technical causes and take the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable legal and technical frameworks.

It also highlighted that no leaks were detected resulting from the incident that would pose a threat to the safety of individuals or the surrounding environment.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a statement on X, QatarEnergy said there was an operational incident during the startup of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday, June 21, 2026. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control. QatarEnergy added that it will continue to communicate the latest available information.

--IANS

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