EAM Jaishankar congratulates Ethiopian Foreign Minister on re-appointment

Abidjan, Oct 8 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated Gedion Timothewos Hessebon on his re-appointment as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and said that he looked forward to meeting him soon to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message came after Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in his new cabinet reappointed Gedion Timothewos Hessebon as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Congratulate Gedion Timothewos Hessebon on your re-appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. Look forward to meeting you soon to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) on Monday established the new federal government as the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) appointed Abiy Ahmed Ali as Prime Minister for a second five-year term.

During the election, the Prosperity Party (PP) secured win in 438 of the 486 contested seats in the HoPR, securing the parliamentary majority needed to form the federal executive branch for a second term, Xinhua News Agency reported.

EAM Jaishankar is set to travel to Ethiopia after concluding his ongoing visit to Cote d'Ivoire. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will hold meeting with Ethiopia's leadership to discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties and exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest. He will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference in Addis Ababa, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Wednesday, Abiy Ahmad Ali congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as the head of the government.

"I express my warmest congratulations to you dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as you mark a key milestone: 25 years as Head of Government, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 and as Prime Minister of India since 2014," Abiy Ahmed Ali posted on X.

"Ethiopia and India’s partnership has grown stronger over the past few years. From India’s support for Ethiopia’s accession to BRICS, to welcoming you to Addis Ababa last December and my first visit to India for the BRICS Summit in September of this year. I look forward to further strengthening this partnership," he added.

In response to his wishes, PM Modi thanked Abiy Ahmed Ali and congratulated him on assuming office for another term. PM Modi recalled his visit to Ethiopia in December last year and their recent meeting in New Delhi.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, for your warm wishes. I also extend my congratulations and best wishes on your assumption of office for another term. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last December and our recent meeting in New Delhi. India greatly values its Strategic Partnership with Ethiopia and I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our cooperation and friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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