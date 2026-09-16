EAM Jaishankar receives warm welcome as he arrives in Bhutan for two-day visit

Thimphu, Sep 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit aimed at further deepening long-standing bilateral cooperation, and was warmly received at the airport by Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel.

“Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements to advance our unique ties of friendship,” EAM posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit, EAM Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Dhungyel.

The External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to receive a royal audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the MEA said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of continued high-level and institutional engagement between India and Bhutan, with cooperation spanning diplomatic, developmental and people-centric initiatives.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu at the beginning of his three-day visit to Bhutan.

The CEC’s visit is aimed at further strengthening institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement, according to an official statement.

A key engagement during Kumar’s visit was the celebration of Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law in Paro on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India and Bhutan to review their bilateral relationship and discuss areas of continued cooperation during his meetings with the Bhutanese leadership.

--IANS

scor/rs