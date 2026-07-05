E20 ethanol blending programme is a well-planned, multi-year initiative involving all stakeholders: Former BPCL official

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The E20 ethanol blending initiative has been a carefully planned, multi-year effort involving oil marketing companies, ethanol producers, the automobile industry, research scientists and automobile research associations, retired BPCL Director (Refineries) R. Ramachandran has said.

Speaking to IANS, he said the coordinated approach has helped ensure that technical, operational and policy aspects were considered before implementation.

"See, regarding E20, I am not familiar with the videos you are referring to, as I may not have come across them. However, what I can say is that the E20 ethanol blending initiative has been a well-thought-out, multi-year process in which all stakeholders have been involved—oil companies, ethanol producers, the automobile industry, research scientists, and automobile research associations," Ramachandran told IANS.

Speaking on higher ethanol blends, Ramachandran clarified that E85 is not part of any formal government policy or implementation plan at present.

"See, E85 is not currently part of any formal government policy or implementation plan. It is being explored only as a potential option for the future. This consideration is inspired by countries such as Brazil, where E100 has been developed and used in combination with flex-fuel engine technology," he added.

Addressing concerns over water usage in future industrial expansion, he said industries must prioritise water conservation alongside increased production.

He emphasised the importance of achieving near-100 per cent water recycling, maximising the use of treated wastewater and deploying technologies such as reverse osmosis and demineralisation plants to produce industrial-grade water.

He also suggested that industries adopt alternative cooling systems, including air-based, compressed-air and chilled-air technologies, to reduce dependence on water-intensive processes.

On India's energy security, Ramachandran said the country's resilience stems from a combination of factors, including the steady diversification of its crude oil import basket over the past five to six years.

He said the Indian oil industry, in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has expanded sourcing options, enabling the country to manage potential supply disruptions, including those arising from geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, by accessing alternative crude suppliers.

--IANS

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