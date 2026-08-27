Dwayne Johnson: I love storytelling and creating characters

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who was honoured as a Disney Legend, expressed his love for storytelling and creating characters that bring joy to audiences around the world.

Johnson shared a string of images of himself from the celebratory night and even posed with characters like Mickey Mouse for pictures. The star posed with the honour he was feted with.

“Beautiful night. Thank you @disney for this illustrious and distinct honor of Disney Legend. I love storytelling and creating characters that hopefully play a small role within Disney’s massive ecosystem that bring a lot of joy to folks around the world - in theaters, the parks, the experiences,” he wrote as the caption.

Dwayne was honoured as a Disney Legend as part of the Class of 2026 on August 20 and shared a video of himself giving a speech filled with gratitude.

He recalled in the video taking his daughter Simone to Disney when she was five and said that he would never forget.

“For those of you who've been to Disney, which is all of you—you know, you have the breakfast with the princesses. Do you remember that? And we were there, and I was a new dad. I was, you know, she was five, and I was trying to figure my stuff out at that time: how I was going to be a father, how I was going to be a husband, a man, etc.

“You know, as us dudes, when we're in our thirties, we're trying to figure our shit out, you know, and we're still figuring it out. But I remember one of the princesses said, "Now close your eyes and make a wish."

He recalled how his daughter closed her eyes and she made a wish.

“I might get emotional, but she made a wish. And I just remember that moment, looking at my daughter's face like I'd never seen that before. Like, she was just so into making a wish. And I was telling Danny, I said, "God, I wonder what was going through her little mind at that time."

Johnson added that “being a Disney Legend and how lucky we are, like Anne Hathaway said. And, by the way, Annie was just talking about how lucky she is. We are all lucky to get to do what we do. But, man, for everybody listening, especially our young folks out there, you get lucky when you work hard. And Annie works hard, by the way.”

--IANS

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