Dwayne Johnson calls it ‘a sign from the universe’ after dark gym session

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) After a gym session was interrupted by an unexpected blackout, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson found meaning in the moment and sprinkled humor by talking about unpaid bills and ghostly encounters.

Johnson shared a video of himself at the dimly lit gym and was heard saying on Instagram: “So, how's this for the universe stepping in? Kismet? Irony maybe? Universal irony? So I posted something, I don't know, maybe four or five hours ago, from this weekend, from this past Saturday night, where I was talking about training in the quiet of the night and how some of our best work is done and no one will ever see it.”

“So I get to the gym and like that light over there, which I'm going to go to in a second, works.

This exit sign works. There's a fridge all the way in the corner that works, but the lights don't work tonight. I thought, oh, that's a sign.”

He shared that he walked over here “to this, but this sign is on.”

“Stay humble, stay hungry. And I thought, ah, this is a sign that I got to pay attention to.”

Johnson thought, “oh, maybe since I was in that mindset, in that zone, stay humble, humble enough to respect your process and and also hungry enough to know that sometimes you have to be unattached to the process, unattached to how you get there, whatever that North Star is.”

He added: “Stay hungry enough to be unattached to it, but yet still move forward with your process. And I thought, there's a sign. I'm taking that sign. And that's the story. I'm sticking to it.”

“So, and by the way, if you can, I'm not, I know it's hard, by the way, to train at night, but if you're able to and you're able just to shut the lights off, what I did realize tonight, even though it wasn't what I wanted to do, is it kind of minimize the sensory clutter that you can have by shutting the lights off.”

Johnson said that he likes to try and stay really focused in the gym, but being dark in the gym, really “like hyper focused where every rep, every pause, every negative, just really kind of funneled it all into one place in space.”

“It was really good. I got a great workout in. So anyway, that's my story. I'm sticking to it. I'm taking that as a sign from the universe. There it is right there. Stay humble, stay hungry. Maybe there should be a third line. Stay humble, stay hungry and pay your light bill. That's the story I'm sticking with. Have a productive week.”

Taking to the caption, Johnson tagged it as a “sign from the universe” and added: “Or maybe I didn’t pay the light bill. But what I did find is that training at night with the lights off created an even more hyper-focused environment that minimized sensory clutter - so every rep, every negative, every pause squeeze had a sharper edge.”

“Also my breathing control had a different pulse to it since I could hear my breath through the grind and labor. I’m not advocating for “lights out training” all the time, but give it a shot if you can control your training environment. It was a pretty bada**, centering kind of workout. Now I’ll go pay my light bill, and I think I just saw a ghost.”

--IANS

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