On Bengal campaign trail, PM Modi stops for popular street snack 'jhalmuri' in Jhargram

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) In a candid moment during his Assembly election campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an unexpected stop in Jhargram for a quick bite of the popular Bengali street snack -- the 'jhalmuri'.

The Prime Minister was seen enjoying jhalmuri at a local stall, interacting with residents, sharing smiles, and at the same time creating a memorable moment of outreach beyond the campaign trail. He also shared jhalmuri with children and women who were present at the shop.

Locals were caught by surprise after PM Modi paid a visit to the shop during his trip to Jhargram to address a public meeting.

Later, the Prime Minister shared moments from his visit to the snack shop on his social media handles.

"In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, I had some delicious jhalmuri in Jhargram," PM Modi wrote on his X handle. After spending some time there, PM Modi left the area.

PM Modi was in West Bengal on Sunday to address four election rallies across the state, which will go to polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23.

The owner of the shop, Vikram Shaw, told a section of media persons that he was very happy to have served jhalmuri to the Prime Minister.

“He stopped his car and came out of his vehicle. He told me to make jhalmuri. I asked him whether he wanted it to be spicy; he told me to make it spicy. He told me that the jhalmuri was delicious. He also shared it with children and their parents. He asked them their names. I am very happy to meet him,” said Shaw.

Jhalmuri is a popular, spicy and crunchy street food snack from West Bengal. It is typically made by tossing puffed rice (muri) with chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, chickpeas, chillies, and a distinctive dressing of raw mustard oil, lemon juice, and Bengali bhaja moshla (roasted spice blend).

--IANS

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