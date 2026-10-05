Durham rope in Luke Robinson on two-year professional deal

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Durham have signed rising fast-bowler Luke Robinson on a two-year professional deal that will see him with the club until the end of the 2028 season, Durham confirmed on Monday.

Robinson, 22, is a product of the Durham Cricket Academy and has penned his first professional deal. He made his debut against Middlesex under ECB's new injury replacement ruling in place of the injured Kemar Roach. He went on to dismiss Toby Roland-Jones for his maiden first-class wicket.

Robinson was left overwhelmed to sign the contract. "I’m over the moon to be signing another contract with Durham. This club has been my home for my career so far, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the 2026 season and can’t wait to hit the ground running back in Division One and help bring some more silverware home for Durham," he said.

Meanwhile, Ryan Campbell, Director of Cricket and High-Performance Coaching at Durham, welcomed Robinson. "We are really pleased that Luke has signed a new contract with us, which keeps him in Chester-le-Street for another couple of years.

"We have seen this year how much of an exciting prospect he is with the ball and his performances in the Metro Bank One Day Cup and the County Championship demonstrate this," Campbell said.

"He had an excellent 50-over campaign, and we saw glimpses of what he can offer to the team with a red ball too; he has genuine pace which is exciting to see. We will work closely with Luke over this winter as his game continues to develop, and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a Durham Cricketer into next season and beyond," he added.

He has also been impressive in his List A outings. Robinson has taken 14 wickets in the List A tournament as he was named Durham’s Rising Star.

--IANS

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