July 28, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Durand Cup: ​Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting

Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B clash of 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) Slovenian poacher Luka Majcen scored an injury-time winner to help debutants and I-League 2 champions Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) register a historic 2-1 win over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, in the first Group B clash of 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Monday.

Thokchom Adison Singh scored for the Kolkata giants in the first half, with Sairuatkima drawing parity in the second for DHFC. Just as it looked that the match was petering out for a tame draw, Luka penetrated the Mohammedan defence, got lucky with a rebound, and calmly slotted home the winner to give his side full three points.

DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna began with a four-man defence and three-man forward line. Mohammedan gaffer Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, on the other hand, went in with a 3-4-3 to begin proceedings.

The first goal came after the half-hour mark, and before that, the only chance of note had fallen to the I-League 2 champions, when new recruit from Brazil, Clayton Da Silva, hit his shot just wide off the Mohammedan post.

Ashley Alban Koli scored with the assist as he found Thokchom’s run from the right with a floater from the centre of midfield. The diminutive Mohammedan winger controlled well and burst in with pace. With experienced defender Melroy Assisi in attendance, Thokchom drove towards the near post with keeper Mirshad in position. The low drive caught Mirshad’s palm, deflected onto his thighs, and bulged the net.

Vicuna did not waste time as Mohammedan took the lead into the half-time break. He made two changes, bringing in Luka Majcen and Samuel in place of Clayton and Naro Hari Shrestha up front. That brought immediate results, as just after the break, Samuel’s corner from the right saw DHFC defender Sairuatkima meet it with a strong header which beat Subhajit Bhattacharjee in the Mohammedan goal.

Former Chennaiyin FC star Sajal Bag then had the best chance of the rest of the half when his pile driver from range in the 83rd minute, shaved Mirshad’s palm and struck the post.

Mohammedan played good football throughout the match and looked stronger in finishing, but Luka Majcen’s opportunism inside the box changed the course of the match. Samuel chested down to put Luka through, and after his first shot was saved by Subhajit, it deflected off Dinesh Meetei in the Mohammedan defence and rolled back into the Slovenian’s path, who finished with elan.

Tuesday is a double header day in the Durand Cup, with the action starting in Jamshedpur with ISL side Jamshedpur FC taking on Indian Army FT in a Group C clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium. In the second match of the day, Shillong Lajong FC take on Rangdajied United FC in a Group E fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting in a Group B clash of 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

Durand Cup: ​Luka Majcen's goal helps Diamond Harbour gain full points against former champions Mohammedan Sporting

Pep Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends.

Football: Guardiola plans sabbatical after Manchester City tenure ends

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

New normal in foreign policy: EAM Jaishankar showcases PM Modi's global clout from BRICS to Maldives

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Malaika Arora back to bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Malaika Arora back to the bay with her '25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase'

Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore on Monday. Photo credit: Xinhua

World Aquatics: Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold; Gretchen Walsh wins gold with record

Gujarat tops national rankings in implementation of PM-JANMAN mission for July 2025

Gujarat tops national rankings in implementation of PM-JANMAN mission for July 2025

‘Blood and water can’t flow together’: Jaishankar unveils India's five-point anti-terror strategy

‘Blood and water can’t flow together’: Jaishankar unveils India's five-point anti-terror strategy

SC okays redevelopment of Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar under C&DA model

SC okays redevelopment of Mumbai’s Motilal Nagar under C&DA model

Saba Pataudi says "blessed to be born to my parents" Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Saba Pataudi says "blessed to be born to my parents" Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi