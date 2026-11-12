Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor hangs his boots

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Roger Taylor, the drummer of the English pop rock band Duran Duran, has announced his retirement.

The band took to its official Instagram handle, and shared a few pictures of the drummer. They also penned a long note, as they shared the news with their followers.

They wrote, “Duran Duran today announced that drummer Roger Taylor is stepping down from the band and retiring from playing the drums, following a worsening of his recently diagnosed tinnitus”.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound—such as ringing, buzzing, hissing, humming, whistling, or whooshing—when no external acoustic source is present.

Roger has been at the heart of Duran Duran’s sound across two remarkable chapters. He played on the band’s era-defining early records, then returned for the celebrated reunion of the original line-up in 2001, writing and playing on six additional chart-topping albums and performing with them to millions of fans around the world.

The band shared that after careful consideration and medical advice, he has decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first.

The band said that the Roger spoke from his home in the USA. He said, “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors. Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high”.

He further mentioned, We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John”.

Fellow band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor said in a joint statement, “Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band”.

--IANS

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