November 13, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

PM Modi, Sam Pitroda exchange Diwali greetings after conciliatory remarks

PM Modi, Sam Pitroda exchange Diwali greetings after conciliatory remarks (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) In a rare display of warmth cutting across political lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran Congress leader Sam Pitroda exchanged Diwali greetings on Thursday, setting aside, at least momentarily, years of political sparring and ideological disagreements.

The unexpected interaction began after Pitroda made a series of conciliatory remarks about Modi during an interview with IANS. Describing the Prime Minister as a “Gujarati friend,” Pitroda said his disagreements with Modi stem from ideological differences rather than personal animosity.

He recalled meeting Modi on multiple occasions with his wife and said the Prime Minister had always been courteous, warm, kind, loving and caring in personal interactions.

“I respect him as a person... We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher,” Pitroda said.

He added that it is possible to strongly oppose a political leader’s worldview while maintaining cordial personal relations, noting that he respects Modi’s hard work and communication skills even while disagreeing with several of his political positions.

“I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh,” he remarked.

Hours later, PM Modi responded on social media with a festive message, addressing the Congress leader as “Sam Bhai.”

The Prime Minister wished Pitroda and his wife, Anjana Ben, a happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh (Gujarati New Year), praying for their good health and happiness in the coming year, and concluded with “Jai Jagannath!”

Pitroda responded in a similarly cordial tone, thanking “Narendra Bhai” for the wishes and extending festive greetings in return. He also wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life.

The Congress veteran stressed that political debates should be separated from personal relationships. While maintaining his criticism of the Prime Minister’s ideology and governance approach, he emphasised that those differences should not prevent civil engagement or mutual respect.

The festive exchange has drawn attention because it contrasts sharply with the often acrimonious nature of contemporary political discourse.

It highlights that personal civility can endure despite deep political divides, offering a brief moment of goodwill amid the sharp polarisation that usually defines interactions between the ruling party and the opposition.

--IANS

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