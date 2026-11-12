November 13, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his secret engagement with Deepika Padukone

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his secret engagement with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. But did you know the lovebirds were secretly engaged for more than 3 years before finally taking the plunge?

As these two appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 back in 2023, Ranveer revealed that he had proposed to Deepika in 2015, and it was then that they got engaged.

He further went on to explain why he decided to get engaged to his ladylove early in their relationship.

“Isse pehle ke koi aur aa jaaye, maine kahaa, main chappal rakh deta hoon."("Before someone else came along, I thought I should make a move").

Giving a hilarious twist to Ranveer's explanation, Deepika called his decision an "Advance booking".

During the appearance, Deepika also recalled the initial days of the relationship.

The 'Jawan' actress said, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said, 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have shared the screen in a number of blockbusters such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021).

These two kept their admirers guessing about their relationship status and finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, in the presence of close family and friends.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child together, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second daughter on 19 September 2026.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi showcases India's agricultural growth, says farmers shielded from global fuel price shock (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi showcases India's agricultural growth, says farmers shielded from global fuel price shock (Lead)

Gambian teenager makes history with 400m silver at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Photo credit: Xinhua

Gambian teenager makes history with 400m silver at Dakar Youth Olympics

Debutant Saqib Khan’s seven-wicket haul keeps Pakistan alive in Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Debutant Saqib Khan’s seven-wicket haul keeps Pakistan alive in Rawalpindi Test

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor hangs his boots

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor hangs his boots

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his secret engagement with Deepika Padukone

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his secret engagement with Deepika Padukone

PM Modi, Sam Pitroda exchange Diwali greetings after conciliatory remarks (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi, Sam Pitroda exchange Diwali greetings after conciliatory remarks

India, Indonesia condemn terrorism, discuss cross-border terrorism at counter-terrorism JWG

India, Indonesia condemn terrorism, discuss cross-border terrorism at counter-terrorism JWG

PT Usha remains in the fray as representative of Ice Hockey Association ahead of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections to be held on December 5. Photo credit: IANS

IOA elections: Usha remains in the fray as representative of Ice Hockey Association

Boxers L. Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan clinch gold for India; make history at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Youth Olympics: Boxers L Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan clinch gold for India; make history (Ld)

Khloe Kardashian is in no mood to forgive ex-husband, Lamar Odom for his comments

Khloe Kardashian is in no mood to forgive ex-husband, Lamar Odom for his comments