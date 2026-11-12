When Ranveer Singh opened up about his secret engagement with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. But did you know the lovebirds were secretly engaged for more than 3 years before finally taking the plunge?

As these two appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 back in 2023, Ranveer revealed that he had proposed to Deepika in 2015, and it was then that they got engaged.

He further went on to explain why he decided to get engaged to his ladylove early in their relationship.

“Isse pehle ke koi aur aa jaaye, maine kahaa, main chappal rakh deta hoon."("Before someone else came along, I thought I should make a move").

Giving a hilarious twist to Ranveer's explanation, Deepika called his decision an "Advance booking".

During the appearance, Deepika also recalled the initial days of the relationship.

The 'Jawan' actress said, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said, 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have shared the screen in a number of blockbusters such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021).

These two kept their admirers guessing about their relationship status and finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, in the presence of close family and friends.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child together, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second daughter on 19 September 2026.

--IANS

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