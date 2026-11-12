Youth Olympics: Boxers L Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan clinch gold for India; make history (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) In a fitting conclusion to a sensational campaign, Indian boxers made history in the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday as Gunjan (women’s 48kg) and L Ambekar Meetei clinched the gold medals in their respective weight categories -- the first time that the country has picked gold medals in the competition.

The two gold medals meant that the two-member Indian boxing contingent maintained a 100% medal record in the Games, with both winning gold medals. These were also the first two gold medals for India in Dakar.

"This is a historic moment for Indian boxing and Indian sport. Winning two gold medals at the Youth Olympic Games, with India also opening its gold medal account at the Dakar 2026 edition, makes this achievement even more special,” said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh.

“These are also India's first-ever gold medals in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games,” he added.

Before Thursday, two Indian boxers had finished on the podium at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore. Shiva Thapa had won the silver medal in the men’s 54kg category while Vikas Krishan bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 60kg event.

At Dakar on Thursday, L Ambekar Meetei opened India’s gold medal count with a hard-fought 3:2 win over Jubani Kristian of Ireland in the men’s 50kg final.

Gunjan had no such struggle in her women’s 48kg bout against Bensalah Bouthaina of Algeria as she dominated all three rounds to get a unanimous 5:0 verdict.

India had won three gold medals in the 2018 Youth Olympics, with two gold coming in shooting and one in wrestling.

As things stand now in Dakar, India has so far won two gold, three silver and five bronze medals and has now jumped from 58th spot to 16th in the medal tally.

Speaking about the efforts that have gone into supporting the boxers, Singh said, “What is particularly encouraging is the depth of talent emerging in Indian boxing. We are seeing our boxers deliver across age groups and competitions, from the World Junior Championships and Youth Olympic Games to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

"This reflects the progress being made in building a strong talent pipeline, and our focus will be to ensure that these young champions continue to develop into world-class senior boxers. I congratulate Ambekar and Gunjan on creating history," he added.

The two gold medals also strengthen India's emergence as a powerhouse in boxing as its pugilists have won medals in all major multi-sport competitions -- Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games besides Asian and World Championships.

--IANS

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