Rajasthan: Congress questions unprecedented gap in Panchayat polls

Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday questioned the BJP-led state government over what he termed an "unprecedented gap" between polling, vote counting, and the elections for district council chairpersons and panchayat samiti heads in the ongoing Panchayati Raj polls.

Pointing out the timeline of the electoral schedule, Gehlot noted that voting in the first phase for district councils (Zila Parishad) and panchayat samitis took place on October 22, whereas counting across all phases is scheduled for November 20, marking a 28-day interval. ‘

Subsequent elections for district council chairpersons (Zila Pramukhs) are slated for November 25, followed by panchayat samiti heads (Pradhans) on November 27 and deputy heads on November 28.

"Such a gap has never been left before. Why has this interval been created?" Gehlot asked, alleging that the ruling BJP is shifting its district council and panchayat samiti candidates outside their home districts to resorts and pilgrimage sites in other states.

The senior Congress leader claimed that candidates' mobile phones have been switched off and that they are being kept isolated from their families, even during major festivals such as Diwali.

"In areas where voting took place in the first phase, candidates have been held in confinement for almost a month. What kind of democracy is being practised by keeping people whom the public has elected as its representatives away from their homes and families?" he questioned.

Alleging that the confinement reflects fears of horse-trading, Gehlot accused the BJP government of intending to deploy money and muscle power to manipulate the panchayat outcomes, similar to tactics allegedly used during the recent urban local body elections.

"Why does the party in power in the state need to hide its own candidates, have their phones switched off and send them outside the state? Confinement becomes necessary only where there is a fear that the people's mandate will be traded," he said, adding that he had previously urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to prohibit such camps, but no action was taken.

Gehlot stated that the situation created by the ruling party has compelled the Congress to take protective measures to shield its own candidates from alleged administrative pressure and misuse of official machinery.

Urging immediate intervention, the former Chief Minister called upon the State Election Commission and the administration to strictly monitor the upcoming elections for district council chairpersons and panchayat samiti heads to ensure that candidates remain free from coercion, inducements, or undue influence.

--IANS

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