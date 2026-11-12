November 12, 2026 10:48 PM हिंदी

When Sushmita Sen's mother made her take part in Miss Universe: You are not my daughter

When Sushmita Sen's mother made her take part in Miss Universe: You are not my daughter

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen created history by becoming the first Indian woman to bag the Miss Universe title. But did you know the 'Biwi No 1.' actress had almost withdrawn her name from the pageant after learning that Aishwarya Rai was also participating the same year?

Back when she appeared on late actor Farooq Sheikh's popular show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', Sushmita revealed that while she was submitting her form for Miss India, she learned that Aishwarya would also be participating. She was further informed that 25 girls had already taken back their names from the competition due to Aishwarya. Admittedly a little intimidated, Sushmita, too, decided to withdraw her application; however, her mother convinced her to compete.

Sharing the incident during the show, Sushmita had said, "Aish knows about this. I told Aish about this later that I withdrew my participation form. I was like, 'She's so beautiful, and the world knows it. I don't want to go with her.'

She further added that when she came back, her mother scolded her for giving up without even trying.

"Oh my god! What a shouting I got from my mother that day. I came back home to, 'You are not my daughter. I cannot believe that you are that afraid to try. Then she said 'it's ok fine let her win. If you think that she's the world's most beautiful, then lose from her. What's the point of losing from someone else? Go give it your best shot'," Sushmita added.

However, despite all the initial skepticism, Sushmita and Aishwarya were crowned Miss Universe and Miss World respectively that year, making the country extremely proud.

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with 'Dastak' and delivered some memorable dramas in the form of 'Biwi No. 1 (1999)', 'Sirf Tum (1999)', 'Aankhen (2002)', 'Main Hoon Na (2004)', and ' Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)', 'Aarya (2020–2024)' and 'Taali (2023)'.

--IANS

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