Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' teaser promises an inspiring film filled with hope!

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The makers of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, on Saturday, released an inspiring and impressive teaser, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Swapna Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines, to share the teaser. It wrote, "The sweetest dreams are chased with love. Haven’t experienced this magic yet? Watch the #AOTTeaser now."

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 20 this year.

The teaser released shows that Kalpana is a brilliant student who secures the district’s first rank. However, despite her academic excellence, she faces discouragement from everyone, including her parents, who eventually get her married. Krishna, who comes into her life, becomes her biggest source of strength and encouragement.

When others tell Kalpana that she cannot even cross the boundaries of her village, she boldly declares that she will cross the boundaries of the earth and reach for the sky. Fortunately, Krishna shares her vision and encourages her to dream big, work hard, and strive to achieve her goals.

It may be recalled that the makers had marked the birthday of actor Dulquer Salmaan earlier this year by releasing a new poster of the actor from the film and announcing that he played the character Krishna in the film.

The makers of the film had, some months ago, introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts, which is one of the firms presenting the film, had taken to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It wrote, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine.The introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.

We hear a man's voice saying, "Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we'll see."

It is evident that the film will revolve around the character that Satvika Veeravalli plays and that she is actually the protagonist. The film is about a girl from a remote rural region realising her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

--IANS

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