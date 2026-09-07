Dulquer Salmaan calls Mammootty his 'safest place in the world' in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) As Malayalam superstar Mammootty celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan called him his 'safest place in the world' in a heartfelt birthday post.

DQ took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture with Mammootty, accompanied by the caption, "My safest place in the world! Then. Now. Always. Happiest birthday Pa. Love you mostest. #bestestever #milestonebirthday #foreveryoung #mydaddystrongest.(sic)"

Several actors from the industry also used social media to pen lovely birthday wishes for the superstar.

Mohanlal wrote on his social media handle, "Happy birthday dear Ichakka! Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success always."

Megastar Chiranjeevi Tweeted, "Wishing my dear bhai @mammukka a very Happy 75th Birthday...Your remarkable journey and enduring passion for cinema are truly admirable. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness, and many more wonderful years ahead."

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the charismatic star @mammukka (sic)."

Marking Mammootty's 75th birthday, the makers of his next 'Mela' dropped the first-look poster. The film marks the ninth project from the superstar's production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

The gripping poster shows Mammootty in a black shirt and black mundu while holding a machete.

Sharing the first look from his next on social media, Mammootty had written, "Presenting The Title & First Look Poster of Our 9th Production Venture #MELA Directed by Nithish Sahadev. (sic)"

'Mela' is being made under the direction of Nithish Sahadev, who has previously worked in Basil Joseph-led 'Falimy' and will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Talking about the technical crew, Vishnu Vijay (Bethlehem Kudumba Unit) is on board as the music composer, whereas Jimshi Khalid (Thallumaala) is looking after the camera work.

It must be noted that this is Mammootty’s second film with the same title. Back in the 1980s, he was a part of K. G. George directorial with the same title.

--IANS

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