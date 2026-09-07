September 07, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar highlights close ties with Gulf, West Asia during meeting on ongoing conflict

EAM Jaishankar highlights close ties with Gulf, West Asia during meeting on ongoing conflict

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted India’s close ties with the Gulf and West Asia/North Africa region at a Consultative Committee meeting in New Delhi.

“Chaired a Consultative Committee meeting on India’s relations with West Asia today in New Delhi. Highlighted India’s close ties with the Gulf and WANA region, including our longstanding partnerships and cooperation in trade, investments, energy, maritime and people-to-people domains,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

“Also underscored our efforts towards welfare of 10 million Indians, as well as ensuring energy and fertiliser security, and advancing our trade and connectivity amidst the ongoing conflict in the region,” he added.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and several other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

In July Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India’s preparedness amid the escalating West Asia conflict, focusing on energy supplies, fertiliser availability, and the safety of citizens and seafarers.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS on the geopolitical situation and outlined measures taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG, LPG, and fertilisers. He said procurement sources for LPG had been diversified and refineries were operating at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products.

The meeting also reviewed initiatives to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have seen a substantial increase. Fertiliser requirements for the forthcoming Rabi season were assessed, with alternate sources discussed. PM Modi directed that all measures be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers.

The situation of seafarers serving on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was deliberated. PM Modi instructed the establishment of a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families.

–IANS

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