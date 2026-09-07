CBI files 2nd chargesheet in RCFL case, lists 8 Anil Ambani group firms

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet on Monday against 17 more accused persons in the Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) case, including three executives of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group (Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group), eight group companies and six bank officials.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Mumbai.

The three Reliance ADA Group executives named in the supplementary chargesheet are Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group Managing Director of the Reliance ADA Group; Amit Bapna, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Capital Limited; and Ramesh Shenoy, Company Secretary of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

The accused have been chargesheeted for alleged offences, including criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI's investigation has so far alleged that Rs 6,229.54 crore borrowed by RCFL was diverted through intermediary and conduit entities to various Reliance ADA Group companies, allegedly in violation of the terms and conditions governing the borrowings.

According to the agency, the alleged diversion resulted in wrongful loss to lending banks and financial institutions and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities.

The eight companies named as accused are Reliance Power Ltd., Big Flicks Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., Kunjbihari Developers Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Venture Asset Management Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd. and Reliance Telecom Ltd.

Six bank officials associated with Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have also been named in the chargesheet.

The total loss caused to banks, financial institutions and other lenders is estimated at around Rs 9,280 crore, according to the agency.

The case was registered following complaints received from Bank of Maharashtra and other public sector banks forming part of the consortium of lenders.

The CBI had earlier filed its first chargesheet in the RCFL case on July 7, 2026, against seven accused persons.

With the filing of the supplementary chargesheet, a total of 24 accused persons, including individuals and companies, have now been chargesheeted in the case.

The agency said its investigation is continuing to examine the role of other accused persons.

The RCFL case is part of a broader investigation involving multiple Reliance ADA Group entities.

The CBI's Banking Security and Fraud Branch at Delhi has registered eight FIRs against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL), Reliance Telecom Ltd. (RTL) and other Reliance ADA Group entities.

These FIRs were registered based on complaints received from various public sector banks, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The CBI had previously filed five chargesheets in the Reliance ADA Group cases.

The latest supplementary chargesheet is the sixth chargesheet filed across these cases.

The investigative agency has so far arrested seven accused persons in the Reliance ADA Group cases.

The investigation into the cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

--IANS

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