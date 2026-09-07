Rights body raises alarm over ‘unlawful’ imprisonment of Pakistani human rights lawyers

Islamabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Leading human rights organisation Amnesty International has written to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, voicing grave concern over the continued “unlawful” imprisonment of human rights defenders and prominent lawyers, Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha.

Both Pakistani human rights lawyers, Imaan and her husband Hadi, were sentenced by a sessions court in Islamabad earlier this year to a combined 17 years in prison and fined each of them 36 million Pakistani rupees on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

“Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha are being imprisoned as retaliation for their work as human rights lawyers and exercising their right to freedom of expression to extend solidarity to activists and movements within Pakistan. Their imprisonment under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act continues to raise serious questions about the misuse of the law to silence dissent inside the country and runs contrary to Pakistan’s international human rights obligations,” Amnesty International said in its appeal to the Pakistani PM.

Raising alarm over Imaan's worsening health and lack of access to adequate medical care, the rights body said, “Imaan has experienced heavy bleeding in her gums, and the prison authorities failed to provide her with access to a dentist. Imaan Mazari Hazir’s family sent her medicine after consulting a dentist; however, not all the medicine was delivered to her by the prison authorities. She was also found to be suffering from a chest infection and experiencing stomach issues.”

Citing Imaan’s family, it further noted that several women held at the prison facility are suffering from infectious diseases, and no measures are being taken to stem the spread of these infections in the women’s prison.

Amnesty International called on the Pakistani government to take all necessary steps to ensure that Imaan and Hadi’s convictions are quashed and they are immediately and unconditionally released.

Pending their release, the rights body urged the authorities to ensure that both lawyers are granted access to adequate and all necessary healthcare without delay.

Last month, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of Imaan, describing the state of medical facilities inside the prison as "alarming".

The HRC also called for Imaan and Hadi's pending legal petitions to be dealt with through fair and timely judicial proceedings.

Their applications seeking suspension of their sentences are scheduled to be heard by the Islamabad High Court on September 8.

The rights body further urged the government, jail administration, and relevant authorities not to treat this matter lightly, stressing that "neglect of any prisoner's health is unacceptable -- treatment is not a facility; it is a fundamental right."

--IANS

scor/ksk/as