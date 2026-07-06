July 06, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Dubey, Thakur, Ashok, Prabhsimran earn maiden India call-ups, Samson left out for T20Is against Zimbabwe

Dubey, Thakur, Ashok, Prabhsimran earn maiden India call-ups for T20Is against Zimbabwe

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, seamers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma have earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 23.

Rinku Singh and Mayank Yadav have also made a return to India T20I set-up, which continues to be led by Shreyas Iyer. The six players come for the three-game Zimbabwe tour in place of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson, who are currently on the trip to England for the five-game series.

Dubey got an ODI debut against Afghanistan at Dharamshala in June, where he picked 3-47. He was in India A’s 1-0 red-ball series victory in Sri Lanka, where he picked four scalps and made scores of 30 and 29.

Thakur, Dubey’s team-mate from Vidarbha set-up, picked five scalps in India A winning 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka and took as many wickets in the subsequent red-ball series.

Ashok, meanwhile, took 1-75 in the lone tri-series game he played after coming as a replacement for injured Yudhvir Singh Charak, after picking six scalps for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. The speedster came into limelight in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in ten games.

On the other hand, Prabhsimran had scores of 2, 84 and 11 for India A in the 50-over tri-series win in Sri Lanka, after amassing 510 runs in 14 games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. After the opening game on July 23, India and Zimbabwe will play further games on July 25 and 26, with all games to be played at the Harare Sports Club. India last toured Zimbabwe in July 2024, where they won the series 4-1.

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Himateja Kodimela’s maiden ton seals playoff spot for Khammam Aces, defeat Medak Falcons by 19 runs in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 Season 1 in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: Photo credit: HCA

TG20 Season 1: Himateja’s maiden ton seals playoff spot for Khammam Aces, defeat Medak Falcons by 19 runs

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next Ambassador to South Korea

India's 'Operation Amistad' concludes after winning hearts and minds of Venezuelan people

India's 'Operation Amistad' concludes after winning hearts and minds of Venezuelan people

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Finn Wolfhard says he felt 'really lost' when ‘Stranger Things’ ended

Beth Mooney, N. Sree Charani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge feature in ICC Team of the Tournament for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Women's T20 WC: Mooney, Charani, and Wyatt-Hodge feature in ICC Team of the Tournament

PoJK residents seek food, better living conditions, instead get reprisal

PoJK residents seek food, better living conditions, instead get reprisal

IOA to unveil official kits and give send-off to 124-member contingent for Glasgow CWG

IOA to unveil official kits and give send-off to 124-member contingent for Glasgow CWG

Bruce Springsteen defends his criticism of President Trump, says he’s a ‘patriot’ for standing up

Bruce Springsteen defends his criticism of President Trump, says he’s a ‘patriot’ for standing up

Balen Shah administration must impart new momentum to Nepal-India relations: Report

Balen Shah administration must impart new momentum to Nepal-India relations: Report

At least 330 children killed or injured in Sudan in first six months of 2026: UNICEF (File Image)

At least 330 children killed or injured in Sudan in first six months of 2026: UNICEF